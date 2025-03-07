Tamil movie Kingston starring acclaimed music producer and actor GV Prakash Kumar released in the theatres on Friday (March 7). The fantasy horror film marks the directorial debut of Kamal Prakash. The movie has been creating a huge buzz ever since its trailer was released, sparking excitement among movie buffs. Kingston follows the story of a coastal fishing village where a series of strange incidents take place, disturbing the life of the locals. The movie also features Divyabharathi, Chetan, Azhagam Perumal and Elango Kumaravel in key roles. Critics who have watched the Tamil film have now shared their reviews online. ‘KingstonPosterContest’: India’s First Sea Horror Adventure Film Makers Announce Poster Contest for Audiences and Fans, Actor-Cum Producer GV Prakash Kumar Shares Timeline on X.

GV Prakash Kumar's Kingston has garnered mixed reviews from critics. They seemed to be impressed by the sed adventure fantasy horror's visuals but had problems with its screenwriting. Critics praised lead actor GV Prakash Kumar's "impactful" performance. Despite the limited budget, they were impressed by the visual effects used in the horror sequences. However, they stressed that the film was messed up by a confusing screenplay with excessive use of flashback scenes, making it repetitive. Check detailed reviews below.

IndiaGlitz: "GV Prakash Kumar, as always, benefits from his youthful appearance, which perfectly suits the character. Just when the film seems to be revealing its core conflict and the true antagonist, it instead leaves the audience puzzled, leading to frustration rather than clarity. Overall, Kingston is a test of patience. If you can endure a sluggish narrative with excessive flashbacks, you might want to check it out—especially since it is being promoted as Tamil cinema’s first sea fantasy. But be warned, it's not an easy sail!

Watch the Trailer of ‘Kingston’:

The Hans India: "The film teeters between genres, attempting to fuse maritime adventure, crime thriller, and supernatural horror into a single narrative. While this ambition is admirable, the result is a muddled screenplay that struggles to balance its multiple threads. While Kingston is not without its flaws, it remains an intriguing attempt at blending folklore, suspense, and adventure. Its striking cinematography, atmospheric storytelling, and committed lead performance make it an engaging watch for those who appreciate mood-driven horror over outright scares."

123telugu.com: "On the whole, Kingston is an underwhelming attempt at a sea adventure thriller, lacking a gripping story and strong execution. While GV Prakash Kumar does his best, the film is weighed down by a weak screenplay, unnecessary flashbacks, poor VFX, and slow pacing. With only a few engaging moments in the second half, the film fails to hold attention and leaves no lasting impact. It’s better to explore other entertainment options this weekend."

Telugu 360: "GV Prakash Kumar is known for picking up unique scripts. Kingston too is a right pick. He also worked hard with perfection for the role of King. Divya Bharathi’s role is half baked and sounds forceful. The episodes that are shot in the sea are well presented. The film has quality on the budget in which it was made. Kingston is a sound film technically. The dubbing work for the Telugu version was quite poor. The director picked up a unique script but he failed with the execution because of the too many plots and the genres." Kingston: Kamal Haasan Launches First Look for GV Prakash’s Horror Film (View Pics).

After going through the above reviews, will you watch the GV Prakash Kumar-starrerin theatres near you?

