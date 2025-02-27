Veteran playback singer KJ Yesudas recently became the subject of speculation after reports suggested that he had been hospitalised at a private facility in Chennai due to age-related health issues. The news quickly spread, causing concern among his fans and well-wishers. However, his son, singer Vijay Yesudas, has now put an end to the rumours with an official clarification. KJ Yesudas Singing Sadma Song ‘Surmayee Ankhiyon Mein’ Enthralls Fans And Proves Age Is Just A Number For Him (Watch Viral Video).

Singer KJ Yesudas Health Condition

In a statement to India Today Digital, Vijay Yesudas dismissed the reports, stating, "There is no truth to the reports of hospitalisation." Furthermore, sources close to the legendary singer confirmed that he is in ‘good health and is currently in the United States’. Mohanlal Meets Legendary Singer KJ Yesudas at His US Residence; Actor Shares Pics of His Meet-Up With ‘Dasettan’.

KJ Yesudas, 85, is a towering figure in Indian music, revered for his soulful renditions across multiple languages. He has recorded more than 50,000 songs in various Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Known as Gaanagandharvan (The Celestial Singer), his contributions to Indian classical, devotional and film music are unparalleled. The singer has also been honored with numerous accolades, including eight National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer. His timeless music continues to inspire generations, and this recent health scare, though false, only reaffirmed how deeply he is cherished by his fans.

