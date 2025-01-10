January 10 marks Day 10 of the New Year 2025, and the day celebrates a number of many famous birthdays. Indian actor Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 51st birthday on Friday. He is one of the prominent Bollywood stars with a massive fan following. Jared Kushner, the American businessman, investor and Former Senior Advisor to the President of the United States also celebrates his birthday on January 10. People born between December 22 - January 19 are associated with the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorn is the tenth astrological sign in the zodiac. So, who are the famous Capricorns, and with that we mean the famous celebrities born on January 9. Let us take a look at the top celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on January 9, along with their year of birth. 10 January 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous January 10 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Hrithik Roshan Achyutananda Dasa Rod Stewart George Foreman Jared Kushner Mason Mount Sarah Shahi Kalki Koechlin Frank Sinatra Jr. Allu Aravind K. J. Yesudas Drashti Dhami Omi Vaidya Atul Khatri Aishwarya Rajesh Sharafuddin Ashraf Kirsten Flipkens Filippo Baldi Maurizio Sarri

