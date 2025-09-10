Grace Antony is married! The Malayalam actress has embarked on a new phase in her life as she tied the knot with music producer Aby Tom Cyriac. The Kumbalangi Nights actress announced the happy news on her Instagram handle on Tuesday (September 9). Her post included two photos from her wedding one where she could be seen holding her husband’s arm and another where she rested on his shoulder, while keeping the groom's face private. Along with the post, she wrote, "No sounds, no lights, no crowd. Finally we made it." Hours later, she shared another post confirming that her husband is none other than Aby Tom Cyriac. Grace Antony Surprises Fans With Wedding Announcement on Instagram, Malayalam Actress Keeps Her Husband’s Face Hidden in First Pictures From Ceremony (View Post).

Grace Antony Marries Aby Tom Cyriac

In the second Instagram post shared by Grace, we got the true first pictures of the actress' wedding with music producer Aby Tom Cyriac. The couple reportedly got married at Our Lady of Dolours Roman Catholic Church in Thutiyoor, Kerala. Posting a carousel of moments from their big day, Grace Antony wrote, "After 9 years. @abytomcyriac".

The couple’s wedding announcement quickly garnered love and warm wishes from across the Malayalam film fraternity, with several stars joining in to celebrate their special moment. Actors Tovino Thomas, Nimisha Sajayan, Nikhila Vimal, and Rajisha Vijayan sent congratulatory messages to the newlyweds.

Grace Antony Ties the Knot With Aby Tom Cyriac

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace (@grace_antonyy)

More About Grace Antony and Aby Tom Cyriac

Grace Antony started her career in the Malayalam film industry in 2016 with Happy Wedding. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Simmi, the innocent wife of Shammi (Fahadh Faasil) in the critically acclaimed 2019 film Kumbalangi Nights. The actress has also appeared in several other films, including Thamaasha, Halal Love Story, Saajan Bakery Since 1962, Rorschach and Appan.

On the other hand, her husband, Aby Tom Cyriac, is a music producer and composer who has been active in Mollywood for six years. He has worked in over 100 films and collaborated with some of the biggest names in Malayalam music, including Gopi Sundar, Deepak Dev and Afzal Yusuf. Vishal Gets Engaged To Sai Dhanshika on His Birthday, Months After Announcing Their Relationship.

As the couple begins this beautiful new chapter of their lives, we wish them love, happiness, and blessings for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2025 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).