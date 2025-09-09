Malayalam actress Grace Antony, best known for her role in Kumbalangi Nights, got married in an intimate ceremony on Tuesday (September 9). Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress announced her wedding with two pictures but did not reveal the identity of her husband. The pictures featured the newlyweds holding each other's hands. Grace captioned the post, "No Sounds, No Lights, No Crowd. Finally, we made it." Several actors from the Malayalam film fraternity, including Unni Mukundan, Rajisha Vijayan, Saniya Iyappan and Sunny Wayn, congratulated the couple on their new beginnings. According to Kerala Kaumudi, the actress got married to music director Aby Tom Cyriac. Vishal Gets Engaged To Sai Dhanshika on His Birthday, Months After Announcing Their Relationship.

Malayalam Actress Grace Antony Ties the Knot – First Pictures Out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace (@grace_antonyy)

