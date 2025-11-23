Kochi, November 23: A shocking murder case has emerged from Kochi after a woman, believed to be a sex worker, was found dead and wrapped in a plastic sack in the courtyard of a house in Konthuruthi on Saturday. Police have arrested George KK, a local resident, who confessed to killing the woman following a dispute over financial matters.

According to Kochi Superintendent of Police Sibi Tom, George had brought the woman to his residence from near South Girls’ High School in Thevara on Friday night. An argument ensued between them over money, during which George, in a fit of rage, struck her on the head with an iron bar, causing her death. ‘Sex in Brothel Amounts to Inducing Prostitution’: Kerala High Court Says Sex Worker Is Not a Product and ‘Customer’ Tag Cannot Apply.

In his confession, George revealed that he attempted to drag the woman’s body out of the house under the cover of darkness to dispose of it. However, he collapsed midway through the process. Shockingly, before passing out, he had approached nearby residents for help, falsely claiming that the sack contained the carcass of a pet animal. Hyderabad: Sex Worker Found Dead With Injuries on Private Parts, Female Friend Arrested for Murder Over Silver Jewellery.

The gruesome discovery was made by members of the Haritha Karma Sena cleaning squad, who noticed the plastic sack on the courtyard tiles and alerted the local councillor. Police were soon informed, and an investigation began. Bloodstains found inside the house confirmed that the murder took place indoors before the body was moved.

Authorities are working to establish the identity of the deceased, who is suspected to be from Palakkad district. A detailed probe is underway to ascertain her background and the events leading up to the crime. The incident has sparked outrage locally, with residents disturbed by the brutality of the act and the attempted cover-up.

