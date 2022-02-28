With just hours to go for the release of the trailer of director Karthik Naren's upcoming film 'Maaran', featuring actors Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, the makers of the film on Monday unlocked a new emoji for the film on Twitter. Annana Thaalaattum Lyrical Song: Dhanush’s Track From Maaran Is a Soul Soothing Number From GV Prakash-Anurag Kulkarni Combo (Watch Video).

Making the announcement, Sathya Jyothi Films, the firm that is producing the film said, "Sweet Surprise. Dhanush k Raja's 'Maaran' Twitter emoji's unlocked." The film's heroine, Malavika Mohanan, also tweeted the film's emoji on Twitter. She said, "'Maaran' - such a cool emoji!" The new emoji for the film on Twitter will be active until May 26. Maaran: New Stills From Dhanush’s Upcoming Tamil Film Take the Internet by Storm!

The makers have already announced that 'Maaran' will be released directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. However, the release date hasn't been announced so far. Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Dhanush plays a journalist in the film and that Malavika Mohanan essays the character of a photojournalist.

