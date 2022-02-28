Making the announcement, Sathya Jyothi Films, the firm that is producing the film said, "Sweet Surprise. Dhanush k Raja's 'Maaran' Twitter emoji's unlocked." The film's heroine, Malavika Mohanan, also tweeted the film's emoji on Twitter. She said, "'Maaran' - such a cool emoji!" The new emoji for the film on Twitter will be active until May 26. Maaran: New Stills From Dhanush’s Upcoming Tamil Film Take the Internet by Storm!
The makers have already announced that 'Maaran' will be released directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. However, the release date hasn't been announced so far. Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Dhanush plays a journalist in the film and that Malavika Mohanan essays the character of a photojournalist.
