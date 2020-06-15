Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Malayalam Film Producer Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair Dies at 83

South Rushabh Dhruv| Jun 15, 2020 10:15 PM IST
Malayalam Film Producer Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair Dies at 83
Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair (Photo Credits: Twitter)

One of the prominent names from the Malayalam cinema producer Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair passed away on Monday (June 15). He was 83 and breathed his last in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Reportedly, he was suffering from the age-related illness from the past few weeks. Talking about his achievements he was known to produce two of the most popular films from Mollywood namely Swayavaram and Kodiyettam. These two movies due to its impactful storyline brought many national and state awards. ln the year 1972, Swayamvaram was also nominated at the Moscow International Film Festival. Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies of Heart Attack at 39

Bhaskaran Nair also has churned over 30 documentaries in his career so far. Not just a producer, Nair was also a supreme screenwriter. He initially used to work at the State Industry Department. However, later he left the job and followed his passion and founded Chirtalekha Film Society. This one was the place where aspiring movie buffs learned cinema in depth. Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid Fame Passes Away in Mumbai Hospital; Celebrities Express Grief and Offer Condolences on Social Media

As soon as the news of Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair no more hit the web, celebs mourned the loss. The late actor will indeed be remembered for his flick Swayamvaram which managed to grab the best feature film, the best director, best actor, and the best cinematographer wins at the National Awards. May his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 10:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Kodiyettam Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair Death Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair Dies Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair Diest At 83 Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair No More Swayavaram
