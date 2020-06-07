Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies of Heart Attack at 39

Chiranjeevi Sarja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the entertainment industry, 2020 is turning out to be the most disheartening year ever. As there's not a single day when we don't hear news of a celebrating passing away. Talking on the same lines, as per the latest reports, Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja is no more. The actor died due to heart attack and breathed his last on June 7, 2020. He was 39. Reportedly, Sarja complained about breathlessness on Saturday, after which he was taken to a private hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. But sadly, he could not survive and he was declared dead at 3:48 p.m by the hospital staff. Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid Fame Passes Away in Mumbai Hospital; Celebrities Express Grief and Offer Condolences on Social Media.

As soon as the news of Chiranjeevi no more broke online, fans, as well as ones from the fraternity, could not believe the tragic news. Priyamani Raj, Vilas Nayak and many more mourned the actor's death. Chiranjeevi was survived by his wife Meghna Raj. The deceased was the nephew to Arjun Sarja and was an elder brother of actor Dhruva Sarja. Kannada Actress Chandana Records Video of Herself Consuming Poison and Committing Suicide; Accuses Her Lover For Taking This Step.

FYI, Vayuputra (2009) was Chiranjeevi Sarja's debut film for which he also had snatched the Innovative Film Award for Best Debut (Male) for his terrific acting in the film. Chirru, Chandralekha, Aatagara, Ram-Leela, Amma I Love You are some of the well-known flicks of the actor. May his soul rest in peace.