Malayalam Filmmaker Kamal Accused of Sexual Harassment by An Aspiring Actress, Director Calls It A ‘Baseless Allegation’

Malayalam Director Kamal (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Filmmaker Kamal is known for his works in the Malayalam film industry. He had made his directorial debut in the year 1986 with the film Mizhineerppoovukal. This popular filmmaker has landed in trouble after an aspiring actress has accused him of sexual harassment and sent him a legal notice on April 26. Kamal had reportedly promised this actress a lead role in the film Pranayameenukalude Kadal, while the shooting of the movie Aami was going on, reports TOI. It also claims that the filmmaker did not fulfill the promise he made to the actress and sexually assaulted her. Harvey Weinstein Faces Fresh Sexual Assault Charge.

It all started after a TV channel aired a report claiming that an aspiring Mollywood actress has accused sexual harassment charges against director Kamal. In an interview with TOI, Kamal stated that the allegation made by the actress is baseless. He was quoted as saying, “This is a baseless allegation. It is true that I had received a legal notice, a year ago. When I contacted my advocate, he said since it was a false allegation, I needed to wait for follow-up action from the other party. That did not happen and so I ignored it.”

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the complainant alleged in her complaint, “I was also sexually abused on the side-lines of the shoot of the film Aami, directed by him. He took me to a flat and abused me. Kamal has betrayed my trust in him and he is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. I was also abused at his official residence.”

Kamal is also the Chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. He says that these allegations must be a ‘planned propaganda’. About it he further mentioned to TOI, “I suspect a former employee of Chalachitra Academy is behind bringing this up now. He had quit his position due to some internal conflicts. Only my advocate and the former employee knew about the legal notice that was received a year ago. However, I do not have enough evidence to prove that he is behind it, at the moment.”

Director Kamal also thinks that he is being targeted by the TV channel due to his religion. The filmmaker who was born as Kamaluddin Mohammed Majeed is known as Kamal in the industry and not as Kamaluddin. He also pointed out on why the actress put any social media post over these issues. The director not only called the allegations as baseless but also mentioned that he plans to file a defamation suit against all those who are responsible.