The Tamil film Master, which released on January 13, has turned out to be the highest-grossing film of the year at the overseas box office. It has been nine days since the film hit the theatres and it has managed to shatter box office records already by entering the 200 crore club. Yes, this Thalapathy Vijay has entered the 200 crore club it is the fourth film of the superstar after Mersal, Sarkar and Bigil to achieve this feat. Master Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Film Enters the 100 Cr Club Within a Week of Its Release.

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay cannot contain their excitement and many have been using #MasterEnters200CrClub and trending it on Twitter and celebrating the moment. Master was scheduled to be released in April last year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and since all theatres had to be shut down, the makers decided to release the film ahead of Pongal this year and it has turned out to be a huge success. For the unversed, Master collected Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu alone in the first eight days of its release. Let’s take a look at the posts shared by fans on Twitter. Master: Confirmed! Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Mass Entertainer to Be Remade in Hindi.

Fourth Film Joining 200 Crore Club

Back to Back 200 Cr Movies 🔥 Mersal Sarkar Bigil Master Boxoffice Monster @actorvijay !!#MasterEnters200CrClub pic.twitter.com/TPoFMHtruo — G I 🅿️ Z z ᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@GipsonVJ) January 22, 2021

#MasterEnters200CrClub

With just 50% Occupancy Worldwide and only 40% Overseas Theatres Opened, #MasterFilm Breached 200 Crores at the Box Office and Reviving the Entire Cine Industry. #Master is the 4th Consecutive 200 Cr Film for Thalapathy @actorvijay 🔥#MasterEnters200CrClub pic.twitter.com/xrcprW4H6c — Vᴀᴍsɪ #SarkaruVaariPaata (@Vamsi_Maheshian) January 22, 2021

Proud Thalapathy Fans

Blockbuster Film

In Just Nine Days

#MasterFilm Does It In Style In Just 9 Days Crosses ₹ 200 Cr Worldwide amidst the pandemic restrictions Phenomenal Running Continues 🔥#MasterEnters200CrClub @ActorVijay | #Master pic.twitter.com/dBpmIeXOhx — J ᴇ ʀ ᴏ ᴍ ᴇ ッ (@JudeJerome6) January 22, 2021

Impressive Master BO

#Master official box office collection Week 1 - 112.84 Cr Day 8 - 6.21 Cr Day 9 - 5.08 Cr Ind biz = 123.13 Cr net Ind Gross - 145 Cr Overseas - 55 Cr Worldwide - 200 Cr in 9 days Congratulation #thalpathyvijay Back to back 4th 200 Cr #MasterEnters200CrClub — J ᴇ ʀ ᴏ ᴍ ᴇ ッ (@JudeJerome6) January 22, 2021

Master also starrer Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this film has surpassed Hollywood and other country films released at that time. Master is all set to be remade in Telugu and producer-distributor Mahesh Koneru has thanked Thalapathy Vijay and team for giving him the remake rights.

