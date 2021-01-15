Master which released this Pongal will now be remade in Hindi. Taran Adarsh, the Trade expert, shared the news on Twitter saying the casting for the film will begin shortly. Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in crucial roles and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is about Vijay a professor addicted to the bottle but is loved by his students. He is later sent to an observatory home for juvenile delinquents and unearths something sinister, spearheaded by Vijay Sethupathi. The movie released on January 13 this year and is making waves at the box office. Master Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Roars at the Ticket Window, Surpasses Rs 40 Crore in TN!

Master has become a money-spinner in Tamil Nadu which is a fantastic achievement given the fact that the cinema industry has been struggling since COVID-19 struck us. The movie was seen as a means to revive the cash registers and in many Tamil movie-loving markets, it did a stupendous job.

We would like to say here that reports suggest Master's Hindi dubbed version has not managed to witness the same euphoria at the theatres. So it remains to be seen what happens to its remake. We wonder if Vijay would be interested to finally make his debut in Bollywood with Master. It might also be the best bet for Vijay Sethupathi who missed out on his chance to debut in a Hindi film after getting ousted from Laal Singh Chaddha.

