A perfect Pongal 2021 treat for movie buffs who were eagerly looking forward to the release of Master in theatres! Starring Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, the film was initially slated to be released in April last year, but due to the pandemic the makers had to postpone the release date by almost nine months. But the long wait has turned out to be the perfect treat for fans. Master released in theatres in today and many have managed to watch first day first show (FDFS) of the film and most of them have even shared reviews of the film on Twitter. Master Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Music, Box Office – All You Need To Know About Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi’s Film!

The Tamil Nadu government has permitted 100% occupancy in theatres for Master. Ever since the ticket windows have opened for booking, fans thronged in large numbers and even did not observe social distancing. Many theatres in the state are running houseful and besides sharing amazing reviews for the film, many can’t even remain calm about watching Master in theatres. It has indeed turned out to be a celebration. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews and theatre experience shared by fans. Master: Video Goes Viral Of Large Crowds Gathering Outside Rohini Theatre To Book Tickets For Thalapathy Vijay’s Film And Breaking COVID-19 Safety Protocols.

An Excellent Watch

Blockbuster Already

Non Stop Whistles For Thalapathy Retro References 🔥🔥💥That Kabbadi Scene 💥Vera Level Pa @Dir_Lokesh 💥 Theatre Therikkudhu 🔥🔥#MasterFDFS #MasterFilm #Master — 𝐌 𝐎 𝐍 𝐒 𝐓 𝐄 𝐑 シ︎🖤 (@IamMonsterVJ) January 13, 2021

Let The Ratings Come In...

Fab Theatre Experience

#MasterReview - 4/5 The movie really guaranted watch in theathres...Never have dissapointment..Surely VJ &VJS climax fight make all goosebumbs..🔥🔥🔥🤜#MasterFDFS #Master — நைனா ✍️🎭 (@Writer_Naina) January 13, 2021

Mass Entertainer

A Pure Commercial Entertainment❤️ Thanks to @Dir_Lokesh for screening us different style of @actorvijay😍@VijaySethuOffl Simply just ruled the Screens🔥 If Bg scoring is an art then @anirudhofficial is Picasso of it💥@iam_arjundas Verithanam🥳 #MasterFDFS #MasterFilm pic.twitter.com/vyNWwHBt7S — vijayan cinemas (@vijayancinemas) January 13, 2021

WHOA!

#Master becomes the Highest Opening Day Collection of Kollywood Film in Australia for Day-1 by Beating 2.0 !! 1st uh Sambavam !!😎🔥💥 #MasterFDFS #MasterReview — T F C (@TFC_Back) January 13, 2021

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, even faced the wrath of online piracy two days before the film released. A few video clip from the film had leaked online and then from the makers to the fans, all urged to not repost the video instead report about this piracy. Well, that support from fan clubs and others has turned out to be huge success.

