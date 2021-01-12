Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several films releases across industries had to be postponed. The delay happened owing to the shoots stalled or production delay or due to theatres being closed down in the wake of the outbreak. The entertainment industry had a huge hit in 2020. Many filmmakers and producers then decided to release their movies on OTT platforms so that there’s no further loss. Whilst some supported the makers’ decision, this decision left many film exhibitors upset. Many even started wondering what would happen in case of Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi’s film Master. Will it release in theatres or on any streaming giant. Master Leaked: Vijay Starrer Faces Wrath Of Online Piracy Ahead Of Its Grand Theatrical Release, Thalapathy Fans Request Not To Share Any Video Clips.

The makers of the upcoming Tamil film Master then announced about the theatrical release of the film. It was confirmed that Master would be a treat during the time of Pongal. Ahead of the film’s release, let’s take a look at the cast, plot, music and other key details. Master Song Vaathi Raid Promo: Thalapathy Vijay Pulls Off Impressive Action Sequences In the Anirudh Ravichander Song.

Cast – Master stars Thalapathy Vijay as the protagonist and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the female lead. The other actors who have been roped in to play key roles include Nassar, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

Plot – Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this Tamil film is touted to be an action-thriller. Vijay essays the role of a gutsy but an alcoholic professor in Master, named John Durairaj aka JD. He is sent to a juvenile school where he comes across Vijay Sethupathi, who essays the character named Bhavani, a ruthless gangster.

Music – Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and background music of Master. The film’s soundtrack album features eight tracks and we are sure, all of them are going to be a huge hit.

Teaser – Kollywood lovers jumped with joy when the makers released the film’s teaser that highlighted the action-packed drama between Thalapathy Vijay and Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi. Twitterati had claimed that it is the first South Indian film teaser to garner more than 50 million views and fans had started trending about it using the hashtag #MasterTeaserHits50Mviews.

Theatrical Release – Master was initially scheduled to be released in theatres on April 9, 2020. The makers had to postpone the release date due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The film, produced under the banner of XB Film Creators, is now all set to be released in theatres on January 13, 2021, a perfect Pongal treat.

Movie Review & Box Office – The audiences will have to wait for one more day to know about the reviews for Master and so about its box office collection. LatestLY will get back to you soon with the reviews and box office details of Master. Stay tuned!

