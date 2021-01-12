Fans were just waiting for the makers of Master to announce about the film’s theatrical release date and then the advance booking to start. There are thousands of fans of Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi who have been eagerly waiting to book the tickets as soon as possible so that they can watch first day first show of the film. When the film exhibitors opened the ticket windows, large crowds gathered in various theatres to book the tickets for Master. A video which is from Rohini Theatres in Chennai is doing rounds on social media in which you’ll hundreds of people lined-up, breaking COVID-19 safety protocol, and booking tickets for Master. Master Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Music, Box Office – All You Need To Know About Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi’s Film!

The people who have gathered outside this theatre have forgotten to maintain social distancing, some even were seen not wearing face masks. The owner of Rohini Theatres, Nikilesh Surya, told TNM, “As soon as the crowds became a little big, we informed the police. We couldn’t handle them with the limited staff. We also closed bookings at the counter and have now completely moved bookings online. We only gave out tickets to those already waiting.” Master Leaked: Vijay Starrer Faces Wrath Of Online Piracy Ahead Of Its Grand Theatrical Release, Thalapathy Fans Request Not To Share Any Video Clips.

Large Crowd Gather Outside Rohini Theatre To Book Tickets For Master

The theatre has switched completely to online booking now. They only gave tickets to people already waiting. — priyankathirumurthy (@priyankathiru) January 10, 2021

In fact, such a scenario was seen across many other multiplexes in Chennai. The frontline workers have constantly been urging everyone to follow safety guidelines in order to curb the further spread of COVID-19. After Thalapathy Vijay met CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, the government of Tamil Nadu permitted to open cinema halls in the state with 100% occupancy. Health experts still maintain that the theatres should run only with 50% occupancy considering the ongoing situation.

