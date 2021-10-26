Megha Akash has turned a year older on October 26. The actress, who is mainly known for her works in Tamil and Telugu films, celebrates her 26th birthday today. All her fans have been showering with super cute posts for the Petta actress across social media platforms. She is one of the most promising actresses who had made her debut in 2017 with the Telugu film Lie. Thappu Pannitten: Megha Akash And Kalidas Jayaram's Painful Love Song Is Soft Yet Intense (Watch Video).

Megha Akash won hearts of fans in Kollywood too after she made her debut with Dhanush starrer Petta that had released in 2019. In the same year, she had made her Bollywood debut too with the film Satellite Shankar that had featured Sooraj Pancholi as the male lead. The actress has done quite a few intriguing projects over the past few years such as Chal Mohan Ranga, Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, Boomerang, among others. Besides winning hearts with her performances, the actress’ glamorous avatar has also caught fans’ attention. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of the stunning pictures of Megha that every fan must see!

That Infectious Smile

Gorgeous Birthday Girl

Simple And Classy

A Stunner

Loving Some Fusion

Major Throwback

BEAUTY

Isn’t Megha Akash bold and beautiful? She has carried every outfit with absolute elegance and in the most stylish manner. We this beauty from the south a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead.

