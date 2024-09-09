Sunny Leone is gearing up to captivate audiences with her sizzling dance performance in Prabhadeva's upcoming film Petta Rap. The news of her collaboration has generated significant buzz among fans. The Jism 2 actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film with Prabhudeva. During one of the events, Sunny was asked to share her reaction to the recent incidents in the Malayalam industry that have shaken the whole country. After the release of the Hema Committee report, many prominent names from Mollywood, including Siddique, Jayasuriya, Babulal, Mukesh and Ranjith, among others, were accused of sexual assault and misconduct. Full Hema Committee Report To Be Submitted to Kerala HC by September 9; Malayalam Director Ranjith’s Anticipatory Bail Plea Closed.

When asked to react to the ongoing situation in the Malayalam film industry, Sunny Leone emphasised the importance of taking a stand for oneself and maintaining distance from what one feels might not be good. Sunny clearly refused to speak for the general public and said that she personally had never come across a similar situation. As quoted in Filmibeat, the actress said, "I can only speak from my own experience. I haven't faced the kind of harassment that others are currently talking about. I believe in my own identity and work. If I feel I deserve more remuneration, I speak up and I believe everyone should do the same."

Watch the Teaser of ‘Petta Rap’ Below:

Sunny Leone stressed the importance of learning to say "no" sometimes and leaving a situation if it bothers you. Sunny said that opportunities never seize; it's just that one should remain optimistic and wait for the right time. She said, "As women and young people, we will have opportunities to make decisions. We should choose what we believe is right say no and walk away from what we think is wrong. Many doors have been closed in front of me, but it hasn't been a problem for me. If one opportunity is lost, a hundred more will come our way." Sunny Leone’s OOTD Is Lavender Suit-Style Dress Replete With Gorgeous Bow, Actress Oozes Boss Babe Vibes in Chic Ensemble (Watch Video).

Coming back to Petta Rap, the movie is directed by SJ Sinu and features Prabhudev and Vedhika in the lead roles. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 27.

