Mohanlal has some amazing Malayalam film’s lined up. The superstar, who has fans across the globe, eagerly look forward to watch his films on the big screens. Well, this Diwali is going to be a major treat for all fans of the Malayalam superstar. His film Monster, written by Udaykrishna and directed by Vysakh, would be arriving in theatres right before the festival of lights. It not just features a fantastic star cast, but the trailer of the film showcased that Monster would be a gripping tale. Mohanlal’s avatar as Lucky Singh has amped up fans’ curiosity to know more about his role in the film and one can’t wait for the movie’s release. Monster Trailer: Mohanlal Plays a Sikh Hero in This Intriguing Mystery Movie From Vysakh (Watch Video).

The upcoming film Monster is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Ahead of its theatrical release, let’s take a look at some of its key details.

Cast – Mohanlal stars in the leading role along with Lakshmi Manchu, Lena, Siddique, Sudev Nair among others in key roles.

Plot – The film is touted to be a crime thriller and it revolves around the mysterious character Lucky Singh.

Watch The Trailer Of Monster Below:

Release Date – The film Monster is all set to be released in theatres on October 21.

Review – The reviews for Monster are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review is shared.

