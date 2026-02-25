The second half of this week’s OTT slate brings a mix of gripping thrillers, powerful documentaries and big franchise returns. Whether you enjoy true stories, sci-fi action or psychological drama, there’s plenty to add to your watchlist. OTT Releases This Week (Part 1): Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The Bluff’, ‘Ikkis’, ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Part 2 and More New Movies and Shows To Stream Now.

The CEO Club (February 23, Prime Video) – Watch Video

This eight-episode docu-series offers a rare inside look at the lives of influential women leaders balancing business and personal challenges. Executive produced by Serena Williams, the show features Thalia, Dee Hilfiger, Loren Ridinger, Winnie Harlow, Hannah Bronfman and Isabela Grutman. From boardroom negotiations to brand launches, the series highlights how these multi-hyphenate moguls are redefining modern leadership with confidence and experience.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 (February 27, Apple TV+) – Watch Video

The Monsterverse expands once again as the fate of Monarch and the world hangs in the balance. Season 2 reunites heroes and enemies on Skull Island while introducing Titan X, a mysterious bioluminescent creature rising from the deep. With Godzilla and Kong back in the picture, past secrets begin to surface, blurring the lines between friend and foe. Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai and Kiersey Clemons return for the high-stakes ten-episode season.

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run (February 27, Prime Video) – Watch Video

Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville chronicles Paul McCartney’s life after The Beatles in this deeply personal documentary. With rare archival footage and candid interviews, the film explores the formation of Wings with his wife Linda and McCartney’s journey of reinvention. The 115-minute feature captures a defining creative era marked by family, risk-taking and the challenge of starting fresh after global superstardom.

Secret Stories: Roslin (February 27, JioHotstar) – Watch Video

This Malayalam psychological thriller follows Roslin, a teenager troubled by recurring nightmares about a mysterious green-eyed attacker. When therapy begins to blur the line between imagination and reality, things take a dark turn after a guest with green eyes enters her life. Showrunner Jeethu Joseph crafts an eerie mystery that unfolds across seven languages.

Bugonia (February 28, JioHotstar) – Watch Video

Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons headline this unusual psychological drama. The story follows conspiracy theorist Teddy Gatz, who kidnaps a pharmaceutical CEO believing she is an alien planning Earth’s destruction. What follows is a tense battle of minds as Michelle tries to outsmart her captors using psychology, while the situation spirals into dangerous territory.

Black Phone 2 (February 28, JioHotstar) – Watch Video

The horror franchise returns four years after Finn defeated The Grabber. Ethan Hawke reprises his chilling role as the villain who now seeks revenge from beyond the grave. As Finn struggles to move on, his sister Gwen begins receiving disturbing dream calls from the black phone, leading to terrifying visions tied to a winter camp mystery.

Paradise Season 2 (February 23, JioHotstar) – Watch Video

Sterling K. Brown returns as agent Xavier in this sci-fi thriller’s second season. The story follows his desperate search for his wife in the harsh world of Graceland. Shailene Woodley joins the cast as Annie, a survivor navigating the dangerous post-apocalyptic landscape.

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam (February 27, ZEE5) – Watch Video

Directed by Hemant Dhome, this Marathi drama tells the emotional story of a regional-language school fighting corporate shutdown. The film highlights the growing struggle of local education systems in an English-dominated environment, offering a strong social message.

