Know why Kerala changes its name to Keralam (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Mumbai, February 24: In a significant move toward linguistic alignment, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officially approved a proposal today, February 24, to rename the state of Kerala to "Keralam". The decision sets in motion a formal constitutional process to amend the First Schedule of the Constitution, fulfilling a long-standing demand to reflect the state’s native name in official records.

Following the Cabinet's nod, the "Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026" will be referred to the state legislature for its views before being introduced in the Parliament. Kerala Name Change: Union Cabinet Approves Renaming of Kerala As ‘Keralam’; What Happens to Terms Keralite and Keralan, Says Shashi Tharoor.

The Meaning of 'Keralam'

The word "Keralam" is deeply rooted in the region's geography and linguistic history. While there are several scholarly theories regarding its origin, two interpretations are most prominent:

Land of Coconuts: The most widely accepted etymology derives from the Malayalam words "Kera" (coconut tree) and "Alam" (land or place). Literally translated, Keralam means "The Land of Coconut Trees", a fitting description for a state that produces nearly 45 per cent of India's total coconut output.

The Chera Connection: Historians and linguists, including Hermann Gundert, suggest the name evolved from "Cheram". In ancient Tamil and Malayalam, the region ruled by the Chera dynasty was known as Cheralam. Over centuries, the "Ch" sound transitioned to a "K", evolving into Keralam.

Why Did Kerala Change Its Name to Keralam

The push for the name change is primarily a move toward linguistic authenticity and decolonisation.

Linguistic Identity: Since the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines on November 1, 1956, the people of the region have predominantly used "Keralam" in their native tongue, Malayalam. However, the Constitution recorded the name as "Kerala", which is considered an anglicised version popularised during British rule.

Unified Official Usage: Currently, the state is referred to as "Keralam" in Malayalam but "Kerala" in English and Hindi. The state government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, argued that the name should be uniform across all languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution to honour the state's cultural heritage.

Kerala Name Change - The Road to Approval

The transition has been a multi-step legislative journey:

Assembly Resolutions: The Kerala Legislative Assembly first passed a unanimous resolution in 2023. After the Union Home Ministry suggested technical tweaks, a second unanimous resolution was passed on June 24, 2024.

Constitutional Process: Under Article 3 of the Indian Constitution, the power to alter the name of a state rests with Parliament.

Current Status: With the Union Cabinet's approval today, the President will now refer the Bill to the Kerala Assembly. Once the Assembly conveys its views, the Bill will be introduced in Parliament for final passage. Kerala Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Into Unbarricaded Roadside Pit in Idukki’s Thodupuzha.

A Pattern of Renaming

Kerala follows a well-established trend of Indian states and cities reclaiming indigenous names. Previous examples include Pondicherry becoming Puducherry (2006), Orissa becoming Odisha (2011), and the city of Trivandrum reverting to Thiruvananthapuram (1991). While the change is largely symbolic and will not affect administrative boundaries, officials noted that updating government branding, such as "Kerala Tourism" and official insignias, will be a significant logistical task in the coming months.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).