Mohanlal’s upcoming movie Monster trailer is out and going by a glimpse of it, the clip surely gives us the feels of an intriguing mystery thriller. The most impressive part of the trailer was Mohanlal’s Sikh character Lucky Singh in a suspicious nature. Monster: Mohanlal’s Upcoming Malayalam Film to Arrive in Theatres on October 21.

Monster Trailer

