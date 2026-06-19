Nazriya Nazim’s Cryptic ‘Red Flags’ Post Sparks Divorce Speculation, but Is It Actually About Portugal’s Football Team?

South Indian actress Nazriya Nazim has once again set the internet abuzz with a cryptic Instagram Story, shared on June 17, 2026, that has left fans and followers clamouring for answers. The post immediately went viral, leading to a flurry of speculation regarding her personal life and an intriguing potential connection to her upcoming cinematic venture. ‘Gracias El Clasico’: Tovino Thomas and Nazriya Nazim Unveil New Film’s Title During Real Madrid vs Barcelon Clash at Camp Nou.

Nazriya Nazim's Cryptic Instagram Post

The Instagram Story featuring the quote, "I used to think bulls were crazy for chasing red flags, but here I am," which Nazriya Nazim re-shared from another page, quickly became the subject of intense online discussion. The phrase "red flags" is commonly used to denote warning signs or problematic aspects in relationships or situations, and its appearance on the popular actress's feed just two days ago, on June 17, 2026, instantly grabbed attention across social media platforms.

Screenshot of Nazriya Nazim's Alleged Viral Instagram Story

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

How Fans Reacted to Nazriya Nazim's Post

The cryptic nature of Nazriya's post led to a torrent of interpretations from her ardent fanbase. A significant number of comments and discussions on platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) centered around the possibility of marital discord between Nazriya and her husband, acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil, even leading to divorce rumours. Some users pointed to blind items circulating in the Malayalam film industry, further fueling these speculations. However, some fans remained hopeful, dismissing the post as a "random depressing quote share" and noting that Nazriya has shared similar posts in the past without any personal implications.

Amidst the marital conjectures, a compelling alternative theory emerged, with many fans suggesting the post is a clever promotional stunt for her highly anticipated upcoming film, Gracias El Clásico. Co-starring Tovino Thomas and directed by Muhsin Parari, the film is reportedly set against a backdrop of Spain, featuring themes related to bullfighting and football. The imagery of "bulls chasing red flags" aligns perfectly with such a theme, hinting at a strategic marketing move to build buzz for the movie. A few even felt that she was reacting to the disappointing performance of Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

How Fans Reacted to Nazriya Nazim's Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil's Marriage

Nazriya Nazim, born on December 20, 1994, is currently 31 years old. She and Fahadh Faasil, a celebrated actor in his own right, are considered one of Malayalam cinema's most beloved power couples. Their romance blossomed on the sets of the critically acclaimed 2014 Malayalam film, Bangalore Days, where they portrayed a married couple. Following their engagement on January 20, 2014, the duo tied the knot on August 21, 2014, in Thiruvananthapuram. Why Are Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Others Wearing New 'FIFA World Cup Legacy' Badge?.

Despite the recent flurry of speculation, the couple has largely maintained a private stance on their personal lives, occasionally sharing glimpses of their journey together. On the professional front, Nazriya was last seen in the 2024 film Sookshmadarshini and is set to make a comeback in Tamil cinema with an untitled film alongside Suriya, directed by Jithu Madhavan. Fahadh Faasil, meanwhile, starred in Patriot this year and has several projects in the pipeline, including Idhayam Murali, slated for a July 10, 2026, release, and a two-film deal with Panorama Studios for 2027 theatrical releases.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).