Director Aadhirajan's upcoming romantic entertainer, 'Ninaivellam Neeyada', featuring actors Prajin and Manisha Yadav in the lead, is likely to hit screens in May this year. Sources close to the unit say that the story of the film will be on the lines of critically acclaimed romantic superhits such as 'Autograph', 'Azhagi' and '96' that highlighted the innocence and sincerity of romantic relationships in school.

One other interesting aspect about the film is that it has music by Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja. This will be the 1,417th film that the maestro will be scoring music for. Produced by Royal Prabhu on behalf of Lekha Theatres, the film has Raja Bhattacharjee as its director of photography. Editing for the film is by Prabhakar and art direction is by Muni Krishna.

Apart from Prajin and Manisha Yadav, the film will also feature Sinamika, Yuvashree, Manobala, Muthuraman, Madhumitha, Jeyaprakash, P L Thenappan among others.

