Director Seenu Ramasamy found himself entangled in controversy due to a sexual harassment allegation made by actress Manisha Yadav made 10 years back. This issue resurfaced during the controversial case involving actress Trisha Krishnan and Mansoor Ali Khan when a reporter highlighted the 2013 sexual harassment case involving the actress. In response, Seenu Ramasamy dismissed the allegations as false and even mentioned that the actress is slated to collaborate with him in his upcoming movie. However, in light of this, Manisha has spoken out, revealing that due to past disrespectful experiences with the director, she has chosen not to work with him again. Maamanithan Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi – Seenu Ramasamy’s Film Receives Mixed Response From Critics.

What Exactly Happened In 2013?

A year after Seenu Ramasamy's directorial debut, Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, received a National Award, he announced a movie titled Idam Porul Yaeval in 2013. The film, written and directed by Seenu Ramasamy, was intended to star Vijay Sethupathi and Vishnu Vishal in the lead roles, alongside actresses Nanditha Swetha and Aishwarya Rajesh. Initially, Manisha was cast for the role of Nanditha Swetha but unexpectedly departed after accusing the director of sexual harassment in 2013. Now, Seenu has responded to these allegations, claiming they are false. He mentioned that the actress had expressed gratitude toward him during the audio launch event of the movie Oru Kuppai Kathai. Additionally, he hinted at the possibility of future collaboration with the actress. Vijay Sethupathi Birthday Special: From a Boxing Spectator to Dhanush’s Henchman, Early Blink-N-Miss Appearances by Makkal Selvan That You Should Know Of! (Watch Video).

Check Manisha Yadav's Post:

Current Scenario

Manisha has recently criticised the director for spreading false information and shared a post on X. The actress clarified that her expression of gratitude towards the director during the event was merely because he was present on stage. She quoted, "It doesn't change anything. I stand by every word I said nine years ago". Additionally, she debunked the news of a potential collaboration, and stated it false.

