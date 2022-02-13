Ram Charan has headed to Rajahmundry to begin shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled 'RC15'. Helmed by acclaimed director Shankar, the film also stars Kiara Advani.

Several pictures of the 'RRR' star have been doing rounds on the internet, in which he can be seen dressed in a casual black zipper, paired with a white tee and black pants. He finished his look with a black cap and white shoes. RC 15: Ram Charan Opens Up About Shankar’s Mega Budget Film Starring Kiara Advani.

Fans welcomed the superstar by greeting him with posters and thronging for pictures at the airport. The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a pan-India release. 'RC 15' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

