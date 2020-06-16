Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Payal Ghosh Is Making Chocolates at Home to Raise Funds for COVID-19

South IANS| Jun 16, 2020 12:18 PM IST
Payal Ghosh Is Making Chocolates at Home to Raise Funds for COVID-19
Payal Ghosh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Payal Ghosh is making chocolates at home along with friends to raise funds for those who are affected by the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. Payal is taking orders online and all the money raised will be go towards helping the poor and the ones suffering during the current crisis. "The situation is getting worse by the minute and the ones who are suffering is on a big uprising. 11 Years of Prayanam: Payal Ghosh Reminisces Her Debut Film with Manchu Manoj

The nation needs us now. We have to put up our hands and help in the situation. Everyone can make contributions," Payal said. She added that she is trying to do her best. "Let's see how fast we can get out of this situation. It's only looking bad as of now. We have to stay united during these times and help one another." Payal Ghosh Makes the Most of Her Quarantine by Learning Kickboxing

Payal was last seen in "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi", which was released in 2017. The film also stars late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vir Das and Prem Chopra, and is directed by Sanjay Chhel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

