The superchef Vikas Khanna celebrates his birthday today (November 14). He’s definitely the man of every woman's dream as he's got the culinary talent. However, his journey to fame was not a cakewalk, as he worked hard for it and the rest is history. Also, it’s important to note that the Michelin star chef wears many positive titles at the same time. From being a messiah for the needy in India during COVID-19 times, a restaurateur, an author, and more, he’s a total package. And as VK turns a year older today, we would like to list 5 facts about India’s hottest Masterchef that you probably were unaware about. Vikas Khanna Reminisces His Late Father’s Proud Words Upon Seeing the Chef Selling Food on the New York Streets (View Post).

Early Days

Khanna was born and brought up in Amritsar. It was his grandmother that inspired him to cook. At the age of 17, he launched Lawrence Gardens Banquets via which he hosted weddings and other events. Later on, he studied at Culinary Institute of America and NY university.

Vikas Khanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Making India Proud

Vikas Khanna is a global icon and there’s no doubt about it! From collaborating with Gordon Ramsay on multiple occasions, cooking for the former POTUS Barack Obama and wife Michelle at the White House, being a guest judge on Masterchef Australia to gifting his expensive cookbook to the world’s who’s who, he has always made his country feel proud of his accomplishments. Chef Vikas Khanna Mobilising Efforts to Send COVID-19 Emergency Relief Material to India.

Vikas Khanna With Barak Obama (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Junoon

Khanna started his first restaurant, Junoon, in New York City in December 2010. His eatery in NYC is one of the most sought-after spots for Indian food. The restaurant has received a Michelin star for six consecutive years. Bravo! So Indian! Chef Vikas Khanna Hilariously Shares Video of Cookie Box That Is Meant for ‘Biji’s Sewing Kit,’ Desi Twitterati Responds With Pics of Tin Boxes Reused for ‘Multiple Purposes’.

Vikas Khanna (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Karan Johar Connection

It's said that Bollywood’s famous director Karan Johar had once offered him a role in one of his movies. But Vikas declined the deal because he wanted to concentrate on his first love - food, and cooking. Indeed, a right decision was made!

Vikas Khanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vikas and Movies

Even though he said no to acting long back, Khanna produced a documentary series named Holy Kitchens. Later on, he also made his directorial debut with The Last Color in 2019 starring Neena Gupta. The film made it to the final list of Oscar 2020 Eligibility for Best Film.

Vikas Khanna, Neena Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the rare facts about the chef which you should definitely be aware of. He has indeed placed India on the global map, changing many minds abroad on what Indian cuisine is all about. His journey from Amritsar to America is stupendous. Happy birthday, Vikas Khanna!

