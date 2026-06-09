Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Let Woman Objectify the Man’ Remark Resurfaces Amid Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Peddi’ Row

KOCHI: Mollywood sensation Prithviraj Sukumaran finds himself back in the spotlight, not for an upcoming blockbuster, but for a statement he made over a decade ago: "Let the women objectify the man." The comment, initially tied to his 2012 Bollywood outing Aiyyaa, has gained renewed traction as conversations around gender representation and objectification in South Indian cinema intensify, notably following recent discussions sparked by films like Peddi. Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Peddi’ Row: Jaya Bachchan Strongly Condemns Objectification of Women in Cinema.

The Aiyyaa Context: Turning the Tables in 2012

The original statement emerged during the promotions for the Hindi romantic comedy Aiyyaa, where Prithviraj starred opposite Rani Mukerji. In the film, Mukerji's character is depicted as being attracted to and openly lusting after Prithviraj's character. Speaking about this role, Sukumaran had expressed his enjoyment of the dynamic. "Indian cinema is unfortunately so used to objectifying women," he had noted at the time. "And we just turned the tables, and said, 'Okay. Now the lust and everything is with the woman, and let her objectify the man.' And that was interesting."

He further quipped, "I loved the fact that Rani Mukerji was lusting after me in the film. I was and still am a big fan of Rani." The film was seen by him as a "wild, sort of a satirical take on a lot of Bollywood cliches."

A Powerful Shift: Prithviraj's 2017 Vow Against Misogyny

While his Aiyyaa comments highlighted a role reversal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's perspective on gender representation in cinema underwent a significant evolution. In February 2017, in the wake of a sexual assault incident involving a prominent Malayalam actress, the actor made a widely acclaimed public apology via a Facebook post.

In his candid statement, Prithviraj acknowledged his past involvement in films that "celebrated misogyny." He wrote, "At an age and time when I wasn't wise enough... I have been a part of films that celebrated misogyny... I have mouthed lines that vilified regard for your self-respect and I have taken a bow to the claps that ensued." He then made a powerful pledge: "NEVER AGAIN, never again will I let disrespect for women be celebrated in my movies!"

This vow marked a pivotal moment in his career and for the Malayalam film industry, with many lauding his courage to address and rectify past oversights. He reiterated his commitment to portraying characters with complex moral compasses but emphasised that he would "never let these men be glorified or their actions justified on screen."

Prithviraj's Current Commitments and Future Films

As of June 9, 2026, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who turns 44 on October 16 this year, continues to be one of South Indian cinema's most prolific and influential figures. His ongoing work reflects a diverse range of roles and production ventures. His commitment to evolving narratives remains a point of interest for fans and industry observers alike, particularly as his past statements are re-examined through contemporary lenses. Jagapathi Babu Says THIS As He Comes Out in Support of Janhvi Kapoor Amid ‘Peddi’ Trolling.

His official media network, Poffactio, recently confirmed that his upcoming action-thriller Khalifa, directed by Vysakh, is officially scheduled for a theatrical release during the festival of Onam on August 20, 2026. Beyond his regional slate, Prithviraj has wrapped a shooting schedule for SS Rajamouli’s massive 1,400-crore epic action-adventure Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, where he steps into a major antagonist role as "Kumbha" ahead of its April 7, 2027, global release.

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