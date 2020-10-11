Look at Raashi Khanna, being so explosive on Instagram! The stunning and talented actress of the South film industry is trending on Twitter. The reason is her super hot and glamorous photo-shoot that she posted on the photo-sharing app. The beauty took to social media to share these snaps and the fans are swooning over this latest look of hers. Raashi Khanna, Being a Rainbow to the Rain Kissed Skies!.
The 29-year-old diva was seen in a glitzy wear for this shoot. She wore a shiny off-white gown with a thigh-high slit. Her hair was styled poky straight and her eyes were kohl-laden. To keep it natural, nude brown shade was chosen for her lips. It has definitely turned out to be one of her sexiest shoots ever! Check out the posts below.
Here's Raashi Looking Ultra Glam
The Close Up
Hottie In Thigh High Slit
Vibes!
Raashi was recently seen in Vijay Deverakonda starrer film World Famous Lover. She portrayed the character of 'Yamini' in this multi-starrer film that released earlier in 2020. Next, she will be seen in Sundar C's horror thriller Aranmanai 3. She is also reportedly doing Pa Ranjith’s upcoming Tamil film based on boxing.
