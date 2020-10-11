Look at Raashi Khanna, being so explosive on Instagram! The stunning and talented actress of the South film industry is trending on Twitter. The reason is her super hot and glamorous photo-shoot that she posted on the photo-sharing app. The beauty took to social media to share these snaps and the fans are swooning over this latest look of hers. Raashi Khanna, Being a Rainbow to the Rain Kissed Skies!.

The 29-year-old diva was seen in a glitzy wear for this shoot. She wore a shiny off-white gown with a thigh-high slit. Her hair was styled poky straight and her eyes were kohl-laden. To keep it natural, nude brown shade was chosen for her lips. It has definitely turned out to be one of her sexiest shoots ever! Check out the posts below.

Here's Raashi Looking Ultra Glam

View this post on Instagram Channelling the wild spirit.. A post shared by Raashi (@raashikhannaoffl) on Oct 10, 2020 at 10:47pm PDT

The Close Up

View this post on Instagram S.U.L.T.RY A post shared by Raashi (@raashikhannaoffl) on Oct 11, 2020 at 1:21am PDT

Hottie In Thigh High Slit

View this post on Instagram Out dream yourself.. ✨ A post shared by Raashi (@raashikhannaoffl) on Oct 11, 2020 at 2:16am PDT

Vibes!

View this post on Instagram Mermaid feels.. ⭐️ A post shared by Raashi (@raashikhannaoffl) on Oct 11, 2020 at 3:33am PDT

Raashi was recently seen in Vijay Deverakonda starrer film World Famous Lover. She portrayed the character of 'Yamini' in this multi-starrer film that released earlier in 2020. Next, she will be seen in Sundar C's horror thriller Aranmanai 3. She is also reportedly doing Pa Ranjith’s upcoming Tamil film based on boxing.

