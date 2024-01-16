Bollywood's handsome hunk, Sidharth Malhotra, celebrates his 39th birthday on January 16 this year. The actor is a handsome mix of talent and looks. Sidharth has been captivating audiences for over a decade with his stellar performances. He marked his debut in the Bollywood industry with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012, sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Since then, he has delivered memorable performances in hit movies such as Brothers, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Marjaavaan, and Shershaah. The actor also tied the knot last year in January with actress Kiara Advani. Sidharth Malhotra Birthday Special: Tailored Suits Is His USP to Slay in Style Department (View Pics).

The actor has solidified his position as a valuable asset in Bollywood through his dedicated work and undeniable talent. As he celebrates another year of life, let's delve into some of his upcoming films.

Yodha

After Sidharth Malhotra's OTT debut series Indian Police Force, he will be next seen in Dharma Production's Yodha. The film also features Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani among the other leads. The action thriller film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The movie is scheduled to be released on March 15, 2024.

Spider

Sidharth Malhotra joins hands with producer Dinesh Vijan for this movie. The movie is tentatively titled Spider, and according to the latest reports, the actor will be joined by Janhvi Kapoor for this upcoming thriller. The film will be helmed by Tushar Jalota.

According to a recent report, #SidharthMalhotra and #JanhviKapoor might star in a thriller film which is produced by #DineshVijan and will be directed by #TusharJalota. ✨ pic.twitter.com/JRrOWEvz6C — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 24, 2023

Untitled Project with Meghna Gulzar

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is set to collaborate with director Meghna Gulzar on a project based on a true story. While rumours about this film have been circulating on the internet for some time, it appears that the project is now confirmed, and official updates are expected soon. Production is slated to commence in the middle of 2024, promising a compelling and impactful cinematic endeavour.

EXCLUSIVE: Hey Sidians, What you know - #MeghnaGulzar X #SidharthMalhotra 🔥 What you don’t know - The film is based/inspired by the horrific Hyderabad rape case… FOLLOW us for more such exclusive updates! pic.twitter.com/P8iUM6D7hC — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) December 10, 2023

Untitled Project with Siddharth Anand

The film is in its early stages of discussion. The film will reproduced by Marflix and will mark the directorial debut of Rohan Khambati, who has previously worked as an action designer in films like Pathaan and Jawan.

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming projects see the actor exploring diverse genres, from high-octane action films to suspenseful thrillers. As the handsome man gets a year older today, here's wishing him a very happy birthday and a successful year ahead.

