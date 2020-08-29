We love the fact of how rainbow hues or unicorn colours can play up any dull vibe. Monotones are subtle and powerful but sprucing up once in a while with some colours in tow is just what Raashi Khanna seems to have on her mind in the throwback photoshoot. She clearly seems to be telling us - why have just one colour when you can rain them all in? While combining different colours and hues to create a more modest colour pair with contemporary western ensembles is a tricky trend to confront, Raashi goes on to give us a glimpse of how to create the perfect style harmony. Raashi Khanna regaled with her multi-hued just before the lockdown vibe. For a photoshoot, Raashi took to flaunting a multicoloured hoodie. She allowed the outfit to take centre-stage being perched on a chair and keeping it relevant with a subtle beauty game in tow. Raashi Khanna debuted with Shoojit Sircar's Madras Cafe in 2013. She transitioned down South into the Telugu and Tamil film industry. She is counted amongst the sartorial stunners there, having maintained a fine temperament of chic styles from home labels as a staple.

Here's a closer look at Raashi's colourful hoodie moment. Raashi Khanna Had Us Lusting for That Perfect Striped Saree in Our Wardrobes!

Raashi Khanna - Rainbow Chic

A white lacy bralette was layered with a multi-coloured striped hoodie. Black sporty kicks; textured wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Raashi Khanna Gives Colourblocking a Chic Spin, Here’s How!

Raashi Khanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Raashi was last seen in World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. She will be seen in the Tamil action-comedy, Shaitan Ka Bachcha with Siddharth, Vamsi Krishna and Yogi Babu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).