The big day is here! Lovebirds Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj would be getting married today, August 8, in Hyderabad! From family to friends to fans, all have been looking forward to this special moment. Well, team groom is ready and the first picture from the special day is out on social media. Bridegroom Rana Dagguabati has posed with his father Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh Daggubati ahead of the royal ceremony and captioned the pic as, ‘Ready!!’. Rana Daggubati - Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: The Adorable Couple Get Captured In a Cute Candid Moment At Their Haldi Ceremony.

Suresh Babu, Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati are seen dressed in traditional attires. The handsome men are all smiles in this pic. Rana has donned a beige coloured kurta and teamed it with an off-white printed lungi. The floral wedding décor, as we see in this pic, is simply beautiful. We just cannot wait to see the bride, Miheeka Bajaj, dressed in her traditional wedding outfit. Before that, let’s take a look at the bridegroom’s pic below. Rana Daggubati - Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: The Bride-To-Be Decks Up in a Gorgeous Pink Outfit for Her Mehendi Ceremony.

Rana Daggubati With Suresh Babu And Venkatesh Daggubati

View this post on Instagram Ready!! 💥💥💥 A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Aug 7, 2020 at 8:27pm PDT

The pre-wedding festivities had kicked-off at Miheeka Bajaj’s residence in Jubilee Hills. It started with a Haldi ceremony and we even saw pics of the lovely couple and the seashell themed event. Yesterday, the mehendi ceremony took place and Miheeka looked glamorous in the hot pink outfit. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding ceremony will be attended by 30 guests. The families have kept the guest list limited considering the current situation and the safety of the attendees.

