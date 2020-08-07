Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to the tie the knot on Saturday, August 9. We have to say the couple's wedding is one of the only good thing happening right now amid the pandemic crisis. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun and while we are still gushing over Rana and Miheeka's adorable pictures from their Haldi ceremony, new pictures from the Mehendi ceremony are now here. While we were totally in love with Miheeka's yellow ensemble, her Mehendi is a notch higher. This time, the bride-to-be went for a gorgeous pink outfit. Rana Daggubati - Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: The Bride Picks a Stunning Yellow Ensemble for her Haldi Ceremony (View Pics).

Pictures of Miheeka's Mehendi look have now surfaced on social media and we have to say it is beyond gorgeous. The bride-to-be is seen wearing a beautiful pink gown and has accessorised her look with pearl maang tika and heavy earrings. The beautiful earrings with Russian emeralds make for a classy choice. In the pictures, Miheeka can be seen her dazzling us with her pretty smile with her hands full of gorgeous henna design. The pictures from the Mehendi ceremony were shared by Krsala jewels - a jewellery brand owned by Miheeka Bajaj's parents Bunty and Suresh Bajaj. As for Miheeka's Mehendi ceremony outfit, it has been designed by Arpita Mehta. Rana Daggubati - Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: The Adorable Couple Get Captured In a Cute Candid Moment At Their Haldi Ceremony (View Pic).

Check Out Miheeka Bajaj's Mehendi Ceremony Look Here:

Here's Miheeka Bajaj All Decked Up for Her Mehendi:

Miheeka Bajaj Flaunting Her Stunning Mehendi:

Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati are surely a match made in heaven and we certainly can't wait to see pictures of the couple's wedding. Given the coronavirus restrictions, Rana and Miheeka's wedding will be a low-key one with not more than 30 guests. Looks like, this Saturday will certainly be special as the Baahubali actor will finally get hitched.

