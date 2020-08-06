Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding festivities have begun and we are more than excited to see the happy couple enjoy these celebratory moments together. While on Thursday, August 6, we already got to see the bride-to-be's look for the Haldi ceremony, we bet fans were waiting to see the adorable couple together. Luckily, first picture of Rana and Miheeka from their Haldi ceremony together has now made it to social media and it is sure to leave you with a big smile as the couple look adorable together. Rana Daggubati - Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: The Bride Picks a Stunning Yellow Ensemble for her Haldi Ceremony (View Pics).

As seen earlier, Miheeka chose to wear a gorgeous yellow ensemble for the ceremony and was seen sporting a beautifully designed seashell jewellery along with the same. Miheeka's perfect look was achieved thanks to celebrity makeup artist, Tamanna Rooz who worked on the bride-to-be's look. In the new picture of the couple that is now doing the rounds, Miheeka and Rana are seen sitting beside each other, gazing into each other's eyes and are all smiles. What a perfect candid moment, we must say. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding Festivities Begin: From Inviting Only 30 Guests to Transforming Venue Into A Bio-Secure Bubble, Here Are Deets Of Arrangements Being Made For August 8.

Check Out Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Picture Here:

The pre-wedding festivities for the couple have begun in Hyderabad. The couple is all set to tie the knot on August 8 and given the COVID-19 situation, both the families are keeping the wedding functions low-key. As reported earlier, their wedding guest list includes not more than 30 people. After seeing this gorgeous Haldi ceremony pic, we can't wait to see more pictures of the couple from their other ceremonies.

