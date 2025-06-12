Mumbai, June 12: Telugu star Rana Daggubati, who is gearing up for the release of the second season of his hit streaming show ‘Rana Naidu’, has said that his character in the show comes with a lot of trauma. The actor recently spoke with IANS in the run-up to the release of the new season, and shared what makes his character. Rana was asked about the most fun part of playing the titular character in the show.

Speaking with IANS, Rana said, “‘Rana Naidu’, and fun don't actually go together in some ways. It's a character that's extremely deep. There's so much trauma that isn't spoken about and I think that's a very classic thing with Indian males in that sense who are like heads of families or there's a certain overburden of responsibility which is never spoken about and I think this family of the Naidus encapsulates all that”. ‘Rana Naidu’ Season 2: Rana Daggubati Crime Drama To Be Out This June, More Details Inside.

He further mentioned, “Whether it's the father and son that have an issue, whether it's the husband and wife that have issues, whether it's the siblings that have issues with one another. I think they all come from a traumatic past in some manner which they're all trying to address and move forward. I think that, to me, was the most unique part of being part of the show”. Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya Get Clicked at Rana Daggubati’s Hyderabad Store (Watch Video).

In season 1, there was one dysfunctional family, in season 2 there are two families battling the storm. The actor shared, “There's two Oberois have come in. You thought the Naidus were bad. These are worse. The rich people have bigger problems”. “So, I think it was, the rich people have the same problems. So, it's magnified in a very strange other way. Legacy and all that. And this character of Naga that keeps meddling between this family”, he added. Second season of ‘Rana Naidu’ will stream on Netflix from June 13.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2025 07:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).