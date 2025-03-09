A video of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala from their recent outing at Rana Daggubati’s new store in Hyderabad is going viral. The duo was spotted sharing a fun conversation with Rana and others while seated at a table. Sobhita looked stunning in a casual beige dress, paired with sleek stilettos and minimal jewellery, while her hair was styled in a chic top-knot bun. She carried a mini handbag, adding a touch of elegance to her look. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya kept it stylish yet relaxed in white denim and a ribbed grey t-shirt. The two were later seen exiting the venue together. ‘Thandel’ Success Party: Naga Chaitanya Makes Wife Sobhita Dhulipala Blush After He Calls Her ‘Bujji Thalli’ at the Event in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya with Rana Daggubati

