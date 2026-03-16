Mumbai, March 16: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna continue to treat the netizens with dreamy glimpses from their wedding festivities, which took place in February this year. On Monday, Rashmika took to her Insta handle and published some fun snippets from their Haldi celebration, which also had a hint of Holi. The 'Pushpa' actress opted for a green off-shoulder dress with golden embellishments.

She completed the look with big golden jhumkas, a mang tika, and complementary bangles, with her hair tied in a ponytail. On the other hand, Vijay looked all handsome in a cream kurta and white pajamas. Along with applying Haldi to the bride and groom as per the ritual, the festivities also included playing Holi with flower petals and colors. "Haldi. It was more like Haldi + Holi. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Are All Smiles As They Return to Hyderabad After Udaipur Wedding (Watch Video).

Rashmika Mandanna Haldi Ceremony Pics

Haldi. It was more like Haldi + Holi. 🤍 We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it. 😄😄 And PS: I won all the games that day with the incredible help of my Team Bride! 🐒🐒 Just FYI.. even Vijju was Team Bride that… pic.twitter.com/ricXDx9SwK — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 16, 2026

We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it. (sic)," Rashmika wrote the caption. The 'Animal' actress further disclosed that she ended up winning all the games that day. "And PS: I won all the games that day with the incredible help of my Team Bride! Just FYI.. even Vijju was Team Bride that day!", added Rashmika. Hema Malini Reacts to Dharmendra’s Absence From Oscars 2026 In Memoriam Segment, Calls It a ‘Shame’.

Additionally, Vijay also uploaded some rare pictures of himself enjoying his Haldi and Holi celebration on social media, along with a caption that read, "25.02.26 Haldi day - The morning after a sangeeth celebration that ran late into early hours of morning :)." "On another day waking up would have been impossible, but we were all up excited to see each other, excited to spend time with my family and friends...And we had lots of water, colour, music and action to keep us all hyper awake," Vijay added. Vijay and Rashmika tie the knot on February 26 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 11:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).