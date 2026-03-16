Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini has expressed her disappointment after the 98th Academy Awards failed to include her late husband, Bollywood legend Dharmendra, in the televised "In Memoriam" segment. While the Academy did include Dharmendra in a comprehensive list on its official website, the omission from the live broadcast on Sunday night sparked widespread criticism from fans and family alike. Oscars 2026: Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar and B Saroja Devi Featured in Official ‘In Memoriam’ Digital Tribute After Broadcast Snub (Watch Video).

Dharmendra, often referred to as the "He-Man" of Indian cinema, passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89. His career spanned over six decades and included more than 300 films, making him one of the most recognisable faces of the global Indian diaspora.

Hema Malini On The Academy Snubbing Dharmendra's Name In Memoriam Segment

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Hema Malini did not mince words regarding the Academy's decision to leave the legendary actor out of the main tribute. She described the oversight as a missed opportunity to honour an artist with a truly international reach.

"It is a shame, of course," Malini stated. "A shame for them to have overlooked an actor who means so many things to so many people in many parts of the world. Dharamji was known and recognized everywhere."

Despite her sharp critique of the Academy, Malini suggested that the "snub" would likely not have bothered Dharmendra himself. She noted that he remained grounded throughout his life, prioritising the affection of his audience over industry accolades.

"He never got too many awards during his lifetime. Why should he care about the Oscars?" she added. "Both of us, we were happy to be loved in our country. But awards always eluded him."

A Contrast to Global Recognition

The omission at the Oscars stands in contrast to the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held earlier this year, which featured a prominent tribute to Dharmendra. The actor was honoured during the BAFTA "In Memoriam" segment with a montage accompanied by a live musical performance, a gesture Malini previously described as "heartening."

The 2026 Oscars broadcast also excluded other notable figures, including veteran actor Manoj Kumar and international stars like Brigitte Bardot and Eric Dane, leading to social media debates about the televised segment’s limited scope. Oscars 2026: In Memoriam Segment Draws Criticism As 98th Academy Awards Omits Indian Legend Dharmendra From Tribute.

While the live broadcast focused primarily on Hollywood icons such as Robert Redford and Diane Keaton, the Academy's digital tribute did eventually acknowledge Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar, alongside over 300 other industry professionals lost over the past year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).