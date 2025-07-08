Who knew that a passionate girl from Kodagu (Coorg), who made her acting debut with Kirik Party in 2016, would become one of the most sought-after actresses in India today? We are talking about Rashmika Mandanna. After a phenomenal 2024 with Chhaava and Pushpa 2: The Rule, the actress’ latest film, Kuberaa, is also doing well at the theatres. Amid all this, the actress has found herself in the middle of a major controversy due to a comment she made during a recent interview. People are lashing out at her over a false claim about being the first representative of the Kodava community in cinema. Box Office Report Card 2025: From Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ to Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, 7 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Movies This Year – Sadly, Not All Are Hits!.

What Did Rashmika Mandanna Say?

During an interview with Mojo Story, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her early career and struggles. During the conversation, she claimed to be the first actor from the Coorg community to enter the film industry. She said, "Conversations back home when I got my first paycheck went easy. Because in the Coorg community, nobody has ever entered the film industry. I think I am the first one in the whole community to have entered the industry. People were judgy."

Rashmika Mandanna Claims She Is First Coorgi Actor

"When I got my first paycheck, it wasn’t easy… because no one from my Coorg community had ever entered the film industry. I think I’m the first one from my entire community to step into it." – #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/Z7TN91oe6C — Whynot Cinemas (@whynotcinemass_) July 6, 2025

While the actress was mainly focused on sharing her initial struggles, netizens were quick to react to the video and remind her that there were many actors from the Kodava community who have made a mark in acting across various industries. They pointed out that Neravanda Chetticha Prema, better known as Prema, was from Coorg. Not just that, she was one of the top Kannada actresses of her time and also acted in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films.

Prema on Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘First Coorg Actress’ Comment

According to a report in Kodagu Express, Prema reacted to Rashmika Mandanna's recent statement regarding the first Coorg actor. She said, "What is there for me to say? The Kodava community knows the truth. You should ask her (Rashmika) about her version of the statement. What can I say about it?" She also added that there was an actress named Shashikala before her, and later, many other actors came up and did well. A few other actors from Coorg who debuted before Rashmika Mandanna are Gulshan Devaiah (Hunterrr) and Varsha Bollamma (96, Bigil).

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna has The Girlfriend and Thama.

