Rashmika Mandanna Shocks in Bold and ‘Dirty’ Avatar, Actress Looks Fierce and Unrecognisable in Edgy High-Fashion Shoot! (View Post)
Rashmika Mandanna shocked everyone with a daring new avatar for Dirty Magazine’s DirtyCut 2025 edition. The actress took a bold turn, looking fierce and unrecognisable. The magazine hailed her as a 'cultural force' and calls Rashmika 'the blueprint' for the new creative economy for her game-changing impact.
Socially Team Latestly| Jul 08, 2025 04:22 PM IST