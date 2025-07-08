Rashmika Mandanna is grabbing headlines again but this time not for a film, but for her stunning transformation on the cover of Dirty Magazine’s DirtyCut 2025 edition. Known for her sweet, approachable charm, Rashmika surprised everyone with a bold and edgy high-fashion look that left fans doing double takes. The magazine introduced her as a “cultural force,” praising her rise from Pushpa 2 and Animal to shaping the industry with projects like Chhaava. Her fierce new avatar—sharp and confident, matches the magazine’s bold tone perfectly. DirtyCut wrote, “Rashmika isn’t just the upcoming brand of leading ladies—she’s the blueprint for the new creative economy. ” With this cover, Rashmika proves she’s not just a star but also a style icon and creative powerhouse. Following the success of Kuberaa, Rashmika has already announced her project, Maisa and is currently filming The Girlfriend. ‘Have a Great Feeling’: Rashmika Mandanna Reacts to Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ Promo; Film's Release Date Confirmed (View Post)

