Girija Oak Godbole, a well-known actress in Hindi and Marathi films, recently shot to internet fame after her interview with The Lallantop went viral. The interview led to people calling her the blue saree viral girl and a national crush. However, along with the buzz, the actress had to deal with a lot of negative things as well. Several morphed obscene photos of the actress began circulating online, which led to her feeling “sexualised and objectified beyond comfort.” She also revealed getting creepy messages online, with some even asking her “rate.” ‘Did Not Feel Any Discomfort’: Girija Oak Godbole Opens Up About Filming Intimate Scene With ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ Star Gulshan Devaiah for Upcoming Series ‘Therapy Sherapy’ (Watch Video).

Girija Oak Recalls Receiving Obscene Messages

Several pictures of Girija Oak from an interview in a blue saree went viral on the internet. Social media users even began calling her India's Sydney Sweeney. During a recent interview with The Lallantop, the actress opened up about the dark side of sudden fame and what she has been facing since everything happened.

She said, "Someone said, "I can do anything for you, give me a chance.' Someone even asked my rate. Ek ghanta bitaane ki keemat kya hai? (What is the price to spend an hour with you?) There are many such messages. If these same people saw me in real life, they wouldn't even look up. Behind a veil, people say anything. In front of you, they speak with love and respect. This is a strange zone. There can be a big update on how seriously we should take the virtual space."

Girija Oak on Her AI-Morphed Obscene Images

Earlier, Girija Oak's AI-morphed photos went viral online. Reacting to it, the Taare Zameen Par actress shared a video and explained how the photos are being sexualised and objectified beyond comfort. Girija said that all of this is deeply bothering her, especially since she has a 12-year-old son. She said, "When something becomes viral, something is trending, these kinds of images are made and get circulated as long as people are clicking on your post and you are getting enough likes, interactions and views. That's serving you purpose. We all know how this game s played." ‘My 12-YO Son Might See These Photos Someday’: Internet’s Hot Topic Girija Oak Godbole SLAMS AI-Morphed Vulgar Images of Her Circulating on Social Media, Raises Concern (Watch Video).

Watch Girija Oak Godbole’s Full Interview With the Lallantop:

Girija Oak’s Work Front

Girija Oak, who is best known for her roles in Taare Zameen Par, Jawan and Inspector Zende, will be next seen in the show Perfect Family alongside Kantara 2 star Gulshan Devaiah.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (YouTube channel of The Lallantop). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2025 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).