As we reach the halfway point of 2025, it's time to examine Bollywood's box office performance. The year began with major releases featuring top stars: Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn had multiple films, Aamir Khan returned after a three-year hiatus with another remake, Salman Khan had a forgettable release, and Sunny Deol attempted to recreate his Gadar 2 success with Jaat. However, the clear standout was Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which resonated strongly with nationalist sentiments.

The Uncontested Champion: 'Chhaava'

Chhaava isn't just 2025's biggest Hindi hit - it's the highest-grossing Indian movie of the year so far. Laxman Utekar's period war drama has entered the all-time blockbuster category, with no other Hindi release coming close to its phenomenal box office run.

While several films crossed the INR 100 crore mark, not all qualify as genuine hits due to escalating production budgets. Some may argue profitability through ancillary revenues, but we maintain a purist approach: only theatrical performance determines a film's success. Our benchmark? A film's nett collections must exceed its total budget (production + marketing + distribution costs). For example: A INR 150 crore nett film with a INR 200 crore budget = Flop. This principle underscores why budget analysis is crucial when declaring a film's success.

Let's look at the seven highest grossing Hindi movies of 2025 in India (nett revenue considered), their reported budgets and if they were hits or flops.

1. Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava

Director: Laxman Utekar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh

Budget: INR 140 crore

Total Collection (Nett): INR 600.10 crore

Box Office Status: Blockbuster

2. Raid 2

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh in Raid 2

Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Amit Sial

Budget: INR 120 crore

Total Collection (Nett): INR 178.08 crore

Box Office Status: Hit

3. Housefull 5

A Still From Housefull 5

Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey

Budget: INR 240 crore

Total Collection (Nett): INR 159.09 crore

Box Office Status: Flop

4. Sky Force

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in Sky Force

Director: Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur

Budget: INR 160 crore

Total Collection (Nett): INR 131.44 crore

Box Office Status: Flop

5. Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par

Director: RS Prasanna

Cast: Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Dolly Ahluwalia

Budget: INR 120 crore

Total Collection (Nett): INR 122 crore

Box Office Status: On Its Way to Be Hit

The movie is still in theatres and doing decent bisness so we can expect it to be a confirmed theatrical success in the week ahead.

6. Sikandar

Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in Sikandar

Director: AR Murugadoss

Cast: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Anjini Dhawan, Sanjay Kapoor

Budget: INR 200 crore

Total Collection (Nett): INR 103.45 crore

Box Office Status: Flop

7. Kesari Chapter 2

Akshay Kumar in Kesari Chapter 2

Director: Karan Singh Tyagi

Cast: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday

Budget: INR 150 crore

Total Collection (Nett): INR 93.28 crore

Box Office Status: Flop

Collections sourced from Bollywood Hungama.

So despite having a big blockbuster and several movies that crossed INR 100 crore mark, we can see that there are only two proper successes and one on the brink of success in 2025 till now.

Will Bollywood get a better success rate in the second half of 2025? There are some big movies coming up like Param Sundari, Son of Sardaar 2, War 2, Baaghi 4, Jolly LLB 3, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Thama, De De Pyaar De 2, Alpha etc. Let's see if they can better the industry's box office chart by truly selling theatre tickets.

