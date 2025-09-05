Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been grabbing a lot of attention lately due to her personal life. The actress once again sparked speculations about her romantic connection with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru through a recent Instagram reel. Samantha shared glimpses from her time in Dubai. In the video, she can be seen holding a man’s hand, who fans believe is Raj. Amid this, the filmmaker’s ex-wife, Shhyamali De, shared a cryptic post on Instagram. Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘Soft-Launch’ Her Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru in Latest Instagram Video? Eagle-Eyed Netizens Think So – WATCH.

Shhyamali De Shares Cryptic Posts After Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Viral Reel

After the reel shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, allegedly featuring Raj Nidimoru, went viral, the director's former wife, Shhyamali De, took her Instagram stories and shared quotes of philosophers Laozi, Tao Te Ching and Ali ibn Ali Talib. The first quote read, "Respond intelligently even to unintelligent treatment." The other quote read, "Detachment is not that you should own nothing, but that nothing should own you."

Check Out Shhyamali De’s Cryptic Instagram Stories Below

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

This isn’t the first time Shhyamali has shared such posts on Instagram. She has posted several cryptic notes before, and the timing of her posts often draws attention because of their link to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's activities.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru’s Past Relationships

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is among the most popular female faces in the South Indian film industry, was earlier married to Telugu star Naga Chaitanya. However, the couple announced their separation in 2021. The Thandel actor moved on and got married to Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024. On the other hand, an insider recently informed NDTV that Raj Nidimoru and Shhyamali De have been divorced since 2022. They had tied the knot in 2015. Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife Shhyamali De Drops Cryptic Note on ‘Dharma’ Amid His Viral Pictures With Rumoured Girlfriend Samantha Ruth Prabhu (View Posts).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Latest Instagram Reel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru, who first met on the sets of Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny, began dating earlier this year.

