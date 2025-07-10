Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is grabbing headlines for some time now due to her rumoured relationship with Raj Nidimoru, one half of the popular filmmaker duo Raj & DK. The actress is currently on vacation in Canada, and her social media posts reveal that she is not alone. Her travel companions include her rumoured boyfriend, Raj Nidimoru. On Tuesday (July 8), the actress took to her Instagram to share glimpses of her vacay. In one of the pictures, Raj held Samantha close as they walked down a street. After the pictures went viral, Raj Nidimoru's wife, Shhyamali De, shared a series of cryptic posts on her Insta stories. She shared a picture of Lord Krishna's words of wisdom to Arjuna on the battlefield, which read, "Arjuna: If victory nor defeat, then what matter? Krishna: Dharma alone matter." She also shared a picture of the life's golden rules taught by different faiths. Reportedly, Raj Nidimoru and Shhyamali De got divorced in 2022. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Cosy Pics With Raj Nidimoru From Detroit, Fans Think Star Couple Has Made It Instagram Official (View Post).

Shhyamali De Drops Cryptic Posts As Raj Nidimoru and SamanthaRuth Prabhu’s Vacay Pics Go Viral

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

