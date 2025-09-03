Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have been sparking relationship rumours for quite some time. Ever since the Citadel actress and the filmmaker have been romantically linked, Raj has consistently been in her social media pictures, fueling the speculations. The rumoured lovebirds are once again grabbing headlines after the actress shared an adorable video from her recent Dubai trip with her rumoured boyfriend and a mystery person. Netizens reacting to the video were quick to guess that the lucky person is none other than Raj. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Her Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru Spotted in Mumbai After Dinner Date; Filmmaker’s Angry Reaction to Paps Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Glimpses From Her Dubai Trip

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle to share a short video of her recent trip to Dubai. In the video, the actress gave us a look at every little thing she did on her trip. However, what grabbed our attention was a quick glimpse of Samantha holding hands with a mystery person, which we believe is Raj Nidimoru. While the face of the person was not visible in the video, her post was captioned, "What I see..."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Netizens React to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Dubai Trip Video

The video shared by Samantha went viral in no time, with netizens flooding the comment section with tons of comments sharing their opinions. The majority of the users felt that the actress was soft-launching her boyfriend through the video, though neither Samantha nor Raj has publicly confirmed their relationship. Others praised her charm and called her cute.

A user wrote, "Just slowly see the video. In the queue, Raj Nidimoru captured the video for Sam." Another commented, "Is this a soft-launch of your boyfriend?" Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife Shhyamali De Drops Cryptic Note on ‘Dharma’ Amid His Viral Pictures With Rumoured Girlfriend Samantha Ruth Prabhu (View Posts).

Netizens Feel the Mystery Man in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Video Is Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s Past Relationships

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to Naga Chaitanya. The couple, who got married in 2017, ended their relationship in 2021. The couple issued a statement saying that they mutually decided to walk different paths. In 2024, Naga Chaitanya got married to Sobhita Dhulipala. A Times of India report states that Raj Nidimoru divorced Shhyamali De in 2022.

