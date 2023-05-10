Superhit Kantara movie fame actor and director Rishab Shetty on Wednesday exercised his franchise in Kantara getup in the Kiradi government school in Byndoor assembly constituency in the state's Udupi district. Clad in a white shirt and dhoti, Rishab Shetty arrived at the polling booth, stood in the queue and cast his vote. He also posed for selfies with many of his fans who had come to vote. Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: From Rishab Shetty, Prakash Raj to Kichcha Sudeepa, Actors Who Have Cast Their Vote.

The simplicity of the star actor and director, even after tasting success at the pan-Indian level, won the hearts of many. Sapthami Gowda, the lead actress of Kantara, cast her vote at St. Paul's School in JP Nagar locality of Bengaluru. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Rishab Shetty Casts Vote, Shares Pics From Udupi Polling Booth.

She also arrived at the polling centre like a commoner, and stood in the queue and exercised her franchise. Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who cast his vote in Bengaluru, said he is neither against anyone nor supports anyone. "We have to cast our votes keeping the problems in mind. I have not come here as a celebrity. I have carried out my responsibility as an Indian citizen," he said.

