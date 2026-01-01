Actor Teja Sajja has denied reports suggesting that he has exited Jai Hanuman, the upcoming sequel to HanuMan. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor clarified that claims about him walking out of the project are untrue. “It is false news,” Sajja said briefly, putting an end to speculation about his alleged departure from the film and the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). ‘Our Responsibility To Tell Stories of Indian Epics in a Cool Way’: Actor Teja Sajja on Upcoming Film ‘Mirai’ (Watch Video)

What Sparked the Speculation

In recent days, several social media posts and reports claimed that Sajja was no longer part of Jai Hanuman, citing reasons such as limited screen time, creative differences, and uncertainty over his character’s arc. Some reports also suggested that the actor was distancing himself from the PVCU. However, Sajja’s clarification makes it clear that he continues to be associated with the project. The actor, who rose to prominence with HanuMan, has earlier spoken positively about the sequel. In an interview with Hindustan Times in April 2024, he confirmed his involvement, stating that while Jai Hanuman would focus on Lord Hanuman, he would still be part of the film. In December 2024, he reiterated his excitement, saying he was looking forward to being on set once filming begins. ‘Mirai’ Movie Review: Teja Sajja’s Smartly Packaged Myth-Fantasy Entertainer Needed a Tighter-Knit Framework (LatestLY Exclusive)

About ‘Jai Hanuman’

Jai Hanuman is the sequel to HanuMan and will feature Rishab Shetty in the titular role of Lord Hanuman. The film is part of the PVCU, created by Prasanth Varma, which is also set to expand with future projects like Mahakali and Adhira. At the end of HanuMan, Sajja’s superhero character witnesses the emergence of Lord Hanuman from the Himalayas, setting the stage for the sequel. While Jai Hanuman is yet to go on floors, its casting and scale have already generated significant interest.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2026 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).