Film fans around the world are waiting for the official announcement of the 98th Academy Awards nominations. This annual event marks the most important turning point in the movie awards season, as the industry shifts from months of rumours to the final race for the Oscars. For cinema lovers in India, the day carries extra weight this year as local talent continues to make a strong impression on the global stage. Oscars 2026: India’s Oscar Entry ‘Homebound’ Advances to Next Voting Round in International Feature Film Category at 98th Academy Awards (View Post).

When and Where to Watch Oscars 2026 Nominations LIVE in India?

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 22, 2026, starting at 5:30 AM P/ 8:30 AM ET. For viewers in India, the live reveal is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. Globally, the event will be accessible via a synchronised live stream on the Academy’s official websites, Oscar.com and Oscars.org, as well as their digital platforms on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman To Host Oscars 2026 Nominations

In the United States, the announcement will be featured on ABC’s Good Morning America and ABC News Live, with streaming available for subscribers on Disney+ and Hulu. For the Indian audience, the ceremony is expected to be available through the JioHotstar platform and on Star Network’s premium movie channels, including Star Movies and Star Movies Select.

'Homebound' Carries India’s Hopes

A major focal point for the Indian film fraternity this year is Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound. The film, which features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, has already achieved a significant milestone by making the 15-film shortlist for Best International Feature Film. ‘Homebound’ Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa Are Incredible in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Heart-Wrenching Portrait of Friendship and Survival (LatestLY Exclusive).

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions with Martin Scorsese serving as an executive producer, the movie tells a poignant story of two friends navigating socio-political struggles while seeking dignity. After receiving a nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes and winning accolades at the Toronto International Film Festival, Homebound is now vying to become the first Indian film since Lagaan to secure a final nomination in this category.

About Oscars 2026

The 98th Oscars will be hosted by Conan O'Brien, who returns to the stage for the main ceremony on March 15, 2026, which translates to the early morning of March 16 for Indian audiences. Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman will handle the nomination duties tomorrow, unveiling contenders across 24 categories, including the debut of the Best Casting award. Oscars 2026: ‘Gevi’, Tamil Survival Drama Officially Enters Race for 98th Academy Awards.

Early industry predictions suggest a strong showing for films like Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. Meanwhile, other Indian productions like Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great remain in the conversation for technical and general categories after appearing on the Academy's initial eligibility lists earlier this season.

