Indian cinema stands at the cusp of witnessing a big-ticket storm and its name is Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups. Rocking Star Yash’s upcoming has roared to the top of the country’s most anticipated films list, driven by real-time popularity pegged at a commanding 28 percent, signaling that audiences are bracing themselves for a cinematic event of rare scale and ambition. A big part of this anticipation can be traced back to the film's tease. Yash’s ‘Toxic’: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Geetu Mohandas’ Gangster Film!

Yash’s ‘Toxic' Tops IMDb’s Most Anticipated Films List - See Post

Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Teaser Unveils Gangster Avatar

On his birthday, Yash dropped what can only be described as an explosive tease — a first glimpse so audacious, so unapologetically global in tone, that it jolted the Indian film industry out of its comfort zone. Unveiled as the lethal and uber cool Raya, Yash made it clear that he is here to change the game with the attitude of a gangster. When the makers first revealed the title, it sounded provocative, playful, even mischievous. But with the character reveal, it became abundantly clear: they weren’t kidding. The tease oozed confidence - slick international treatment, uncompromising VFX, and a visual grammar that instantly positioned Toxic as a film aspiring far beyond borders. Yash Starrer ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ To Be Shot Simultaneously in English, Kannada Languages, To Become First-Ever Big-Scale Indian Movie To Be Conceptualised.

'Toxic' Features Power-Packed Cast

Adding to the intrigue is the powerhouse ensemble that drives this intoxicating world. The film brings together some of the most formidable performers across industries - Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria, establishing it as a layered, character-driven universe, not just a star vehicle. With its gripping tease, international craft, and fearless storytelling, Toxic has ignited a conversation about where Indian cinema is headed next. And if its glimpses are any indication, the fairytale Yash is telling is dark, dangerous, and absolutely not meant for the faint-hearted. Daddy, indeed, is home as the end of the tease proclaims.

‘Toxic’ Brings Hollywood-Scale Action With Global Crew

Backing this ambition is a technical team as expansive as the film’s vision. Toxic boasts a formidable lineup: National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music by Ravi Basrur, editing by Ujwal Kulkarni, and production design by TP Abid. The action sequences are mounted on an unprecedented scale, choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick), alongside National Award-winning action directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee—an exceptional confluence of Indian and international action mastery. 'Toxic' Teaser: Yash Impresses As Intense and Enigmatic Raya, Complete With Action and Intimacy in Geetu Mohandas-Directed Film (Watch Video)

Yash’s 'Toxic' Set for Global Release

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages, underscoring the film’s global ambition. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 19 March 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

