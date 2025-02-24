Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Actor Yash's upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups' is touted to become the first-ever big-scale Indian movie to be conceptualised, written and filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada languages.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Yash starrer 'Toxic' is one of the most anticipated movies in Indian cinema. The film marks the return of superstar Yash to the big screens after the massive success of 'KGF' and 'KGF 2' in 2018 and 2022, respectively.

According to Trade analyst Taran Aadarsh, the movie will be shot simultaneously in English and Hindi, crafting a narrative to resonate authentically with audiences both globally and in India. The film will also be dubbed in multiple Indian and international languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

While sharing the update, Taran Adarsh wrote,

"IT'S OFFICIAL... YASH'S NEXT FILM 'TOXIC' BEING SHOT IN KANNADA & ENGLISH... #Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups - starring #Yash - is the first big-scale #Indian movie to be conceptualized, written and filmed simultaneously in both #English and #Kannada, paving the way for a truly global film experience. The film will be dubbed in multiple #Indian and international languages, including #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil and #Malayalam. Directed by #GeetuMohandas... Produced by #VenkatKNarayana and #Yash."

Yash recently treated his fans to a short glimpse of his upcoming film, Toxic, on the occasion of his 39th Birthday. In the clip, Yash, impeccably dressed in a crisp white suit while holding a cigar, makes a commanding entrance into a club filled with partygoers.

As the actor walks to the centre of the club, every gaze in the room is drawn to him. Brimming with bold and provocative moments, the teaser invites viewers into an intoxicating and captivating world, a cinematic experience that many await.

The film went on floors on August 8 in Bengaluru last year. The makers have not announced the movie's new release date after it was postponed from its original release date in April 2025. (ANI)

